2023 Masters suspended again after trees fall on course

Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the...
Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)(Mark Baker | AP)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Play has been suspended after two pine trees fell on the course. Augusta National claims no one was hurt.

“Augusta National Golf Club can confirm that no injuries were reported from three trees that were blown over to the left of the No. 17 tee due to wind.  The safety and well-being of everyone attending the Masters Tournament will always be the top priority of the Club. We will continue to closely monitor the weather today and through the Tournament.”

The Second Round has been officially suspended for the rest of the day. Play will resume Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Ticket gates will open at 7:00 a.m. EDT as scheduled.

ORIGINAL STORY: The 2023 Masters was suspended for nearly 30 minutes on Friday afternoon due to severe weather.

Play resumed at 3:28 p.m., according to tournament officials.

“Due to inclement weather, Augusta National Golf Club was forced to suspend play at 3:07 p.m. EDT. Play resumed at 3:28 p.m. EDT.”

The weather had been a talking point over the past couple of days.

Weather updates will be announced once available.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain and cold temperatures ahead for Saturday

