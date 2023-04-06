SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

U.S. Coast Guard awards South Carolina State University student $178,000 scholarship

U.S. Coast Guard awards scholarship to SC State student
U.S. Coast Guard awards scholarship to SC State student(South Carolina State University)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A junior communications major at South Carolina State University (SCSU) not only has a job with a monthly salary and a secure career path after graduation, but also a $178,000 scholarship that pays for two years of college expenses -- courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard.

“I was in shock. I was shaking,” Chantelle Simpkins said. “I knew something was up, but I hadn’t heard anything yet. So, I was happy to know I was chosen.”

According to SCSU, Simpkins is the first SC State student in over a decade to earn the Coast Guard’s College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative (CSPI) scholarship. Those chosen enlist into the Coast Guard, complete basic training over the summer, and receive full funding for up to two years of college.

After receiving their bachelor’s degree, the CSPI graduate attends Officer Candidate School to earn a commission and start a career as a Coast Guard office.

CSPI funding includes tuition, books and fees, repayment of students loans, a full-time Coast Guard salary, housing allowance, and medical benefits.

SCSU and the Coast Guard signed a Memorandum of Agreement recommitting SC State’s participation in the CSPI program, said SCSU.

They add SC State produced more than 25 Coast Guard officers, many of whom are currently in the ranks, and the university accounts for four of an estimated 18 African American captains.

Three of them, Captains Pat Burkett, Rick Howell and Eric Jones, were on hand to congratulate Simpkins at the Honors Awards Convocation.

20-year-old Simpkins grew up moving around the country as part of a military family, but considers Georgia home, according to SCSU.

She may use her skillset as a communications major in the Coast Guard, but SCSU said she’s keeping her options open.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From L to R) Mugshots of Ashley Brock, Santana Butler, Andrea Walters, Ebony Hilton
GRAPHIC: Four parents arrested after large fight between students, parents at Manning High School
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is investigating what caused an indoor...
Indoor gun range explodes with customers inside
Lexington police need help identifying individual who used debit card to purchase goods at a...
Lexington police need help to identify a person who reportedly used a stolen debit card at a grocery store
William Murray, 37, is charged with two counts of attempted murder.
Richland County man faces attempted murder charges after early morning stabbing
27-year-old Emmanuel Dequan Folk, the girl’s father, faces charges of homicide by child abuse...
Orangeburg father charged in the death of his 6-week-old daughter

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold & rainy conditions on the way for Saturday
Mugshot of Ricky Rogers McField, who plead guilty for trafficking cocaine, conspiracy, and...
Columbia man sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking
CRFD & LCFD Joint New Automatic Aid Agreement for Fire Service
Lexington Fire Service and Columbia-Richland Fire Department sign agreement on cooperation
Richland County logo
Positions open in Richland County boards