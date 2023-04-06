Sumter Police request the public’s help locating missing man

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen leaving a local hospital Wednesday before 1 p.m.

Police say 64-year-old Duane Raydean Missouri was wearing a red and black plaid shirt, black pants and red and black shoes.

Missouri’s car was found abandoned with his belongings and walker inside at Riley Ball Park several hours after he was last seen, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

