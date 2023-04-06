Soda City Live: Pimento Cheese Passport: River Rat Brewery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia is home to so many locally-owned restaurants and businesses.

Experience Columbia has partnered with 16 restaurants across the city highlighting their pimento cheese dishes for the Pimento Cheese Passport.

River Rat Brewery offers craft beer and tailgate-style dishes.

For more info, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.