Skeleton of man missing since 2021 found in remote area, sheriff says

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon reports a human skeleton has been found in a...
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon reports a human skeleton has been found in a remote area.(ranplett via Canva)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities report a human skeleton has been found in a remote area in Oregon.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a resident called first responders regarding bones that appeared to be human found outside of Toledo, about 130 miles from Portland.

The sheriff’s office said the bones were in a heavily forested area and recovered by its search and rescue team.

Authorities said the remains were confirmed to be human and identified as missing 41-year-old Isaiah Eggert.

The 41-year-old was reported missing about seven miles away in the Newport area in October of 2021.

County authorities said it doesn’t appear he died under suspicious circumstances.

Medical examiners worked with the sheriff’s office to help identify Eggert.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

