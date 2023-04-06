Richland County man denied bond in stabbing case of woman and 20-month-old boy

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man charged with two counts of attempted murder in the stabbing of a woman and her 20-month-old child in Richland County was denied bond.

William Murray, 37, appeared in court on Thursday.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning when deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) were dispatched to an apartment complex near Connie and Mulkerrin Drives.

Witnesses told deputies they saw a woman running and yelling that her son was stabbed.

Deputies said the woman and her child were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries, which included multiple stab wounds to the upper body.

Officials said in court the knife went so deep into the boy that part of his skull had to be removed to get it out.

