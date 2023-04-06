Richland County Fire Dept. and Coroner’s office hold joint press conference on Whispering Pines apartment fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Fire Department and Coroner’s office are holding a joint press conference on the Whispering Pines apartment fire.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to the fire on Greenlawn Drive around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

Firefighters said several people had to be rescued.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

