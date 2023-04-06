SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Positions open in Richland County boards

Richland County logo
Richland County logo(clear)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Council wants you to get involved with the opening of various volunteer boards.

Officials announced Thursday ten Richland County boards, commissions, committees and advisory councils have at least one vacancy.

The following positions are open:

  • Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee – six vacancies (one applicant must have a background in the lodging industry, three applicants must have a background in the hospitality industry, one applicant must have a cultural background and one applicant will fill an at-large seat)
  • Airport Commission – one vacancy
  • Board of Zoning Appeals – four vacancies
  • Building Codes Board of Appeals – nine vacancies (one applicant must be from the architecture industry, one from the gas industry, one from the building industry, one from the contracting industry, one from the plumbing industry, one from the electrical industry, one from the engineering industry and two from fire industry as alternates)
  • Business Service Center Appeals Board – three vacancies (one applicant must be from the business industry and two applicants must be CPAs)
  • Community Relations Council – one vacancy
  • Employee Grievance Committee – one vacancy
  • Hospitality Tax Advisory Committee – three vacancies (two applicants must be from the restaurant industry)
  • Midlands Workforce Development Board – four vacancies (applicants must be from the private sector)
  • Transportation Penny Advisory Committee (TPAC) – four vacancies

Applications can be found at www.richlandcountysc.gov, clicking on the “Government” tab, then clicking the appropriate Richland County entity to find the link. After completing the application, submit it as an email attachment.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, April 21 and interviews will begin Tuesday, May 2.

More information can be found here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From L to R) Mugshots of Ashley Brock, Santana Butler, Andrea Walters, Ebony Hilton
GRAPHIC: Four parents arrested after large fight between students, parents at Manning High School
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is investigating what caused an indoor...
Indoor gun range explodes with customers inside
Lexington police need help identifying individual who used debit card to purchase goods at a...
Lexington police need help to identify a person who reportedly used a stolen debit card at a grocery store
27-year-old Emmanuel Dequan Folk, the girl’s father, faces charges of homicide by child abuse...
Orangeburg father charged in the death of his 6-week-old daughter
William Murray, 37, is charged with two counts of attempted murder.
Richland County man faces attempted murder charges after early morning stabbing

Latest News

CRFD & LCFD Joint New Automatic Aid Agreement for Fire Service
Lexington Fire Service and Columbia-Richland Fire Department sign agreement on cooperation
South Carolina house passes teacher paid leave bill
South Carolina House passes teacher parental leave bill
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold & rainy conditions on the way for Saturday
Toni Yates said since her son, Dontrell, and daughter, Ashanti, were born, she’s been learning...
Siblings with sickle cell disease searching for a donor match