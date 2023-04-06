Positions open in Richland County boards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Council wants you to get involved with the opening of various volunteer boards.

Officials announced Thursday ten Richland County boards, commissions, committees and advisory councils have at least one vacancy.

The following positions are open:

Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee – six vacancies (one applicant must have a background in the lodging industry, three applicants must have a background in the hospitality industry, one applicant must have a cultural background and one applicant will fill an at-large seat)

Airport Commission – one vacancy

Board of Zoning Appeals – four vacancies

Building Codes Board of Appeals – nine vacancies (one applicant must be from the architecture industry, one from the gas industry, one from the building industry, one from the contracting industry, one from the plumbing industry, one from the electrical industry, one from the engineering industry and two from fire industry as alternates)

Business Service Center Appeals Board – three vacancies (one applicant must be from the business industry and two applicants must be CPAs)

Community Relations Council – one vacancy

Employee Grievance Committee – one vacancy

Hospitality Tax Advisory Committee – three vacancies (two applicants must be from the restaurant industry)

Midlands Workforce Development Board – four vacancies (applicants must be from the private sector)

Transportation Penny Advisory Committee (TPAC) – four vacancies

Applications can be found at www.richlandcountysc.gov, clicking on the “Government” tab, then clicking the appropriate Richland County entity to find the link. After completing the application, submit it as an email attachment.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, April 21 and interviews will begin Tuesday, May 2.

More information can be found here.

