Missing Sumter man found safe by police

Police say 64-year-old Duane Raydean Missouri was last seen leaving a local hospital Wednesday...
Police say 64-year-old Duane Raydean Missouri was last seen leaving a local hospital Wednesday before 1 p.m.(Sumter Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter police say they have found Mr. Missouri and he is safe.

Previous coveraage:

The Sumter Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen leaving a local hospital Wednesday before 1 p.m.

Police say 64-year-old Duane Raydean Missouri was wearing a red and black plaid shirt, black pants and red and black shoes.

Missouri’s car was found abandoned with his belongings and walker inside at Riley Ball Park several hours after he was last seen, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

