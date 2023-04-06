Lexington Fire Service and Columbia-Richland Fire Department sign agreement on cooperation

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A press release stated a new fire agreement between Columbia-Richland Fire Department and Lexington County Fire Service will help serve residents more efficiently.

The Public Information Officer with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department says residents in Chapin, White Rock, Seven Oaks, and other areas that border I-26 in parts of Richland and Lexington County will have better fire coverage with the new agreement.

According to a press release, the new agreement will have an automatic response of fire crews from both agencies to any emergencies that may occur in communities bordering their jurisdictions.

CRFD & LCFD Joint New Automatic Aid Agreement for Fire Service. (Columbia-Richland Fire Department)

Incidents that will be covered include possible fires, motor vehicle collisions, patient rescues, and threats to lives and properties brought on by natural disasters.

“With this new agreement in place our hope is that residents of these communities can have greater peace of mind knowing that they have two exemplary fire departments watching over them,” said Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins, “Our department has always had a fantastic relationship working with the men and women of the Lexington County Fire Service. I look forward to many more years of our firefighters responding together to major emergencies and collaborating together to aid our citizens when they need us the most.” “The Lexington County Fire Service is excited to enter into this new collaboration alongside the Columbia-Richland Fire Department,” said LCFS Fire Chief Mark Davis, “Both of our agencies constantly strive to provide the best services to our communities. This partnership reflects the excellent working relationships between our agencies and the shared desire to help those in need by providing the closest resources possible.”

Under the new agreement, the Lexington County area covered are neighborhoods surrounding the Lake Murray Dam and extending south along the Saluda River. Communities surrounding Chapin will also benefit. Richland County communities that will be aided include ones that fall between I-26 and the Broad River as well as ones in White Rock said Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins.

A spokesperson said If a major emergency happens, both departments will still be able to request the other one for assistance. That support will come through a mutual aid agreement that already exists between the two agencies.

In all cases, under the new auto-aid agreement a department’s ability to respond to the neighboring territory will all depend on if they have resources available.

In 2022, both Richland and Lexington counties continue to be in the top ten list for South Carolina counties regarding overall population.

