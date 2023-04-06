Inmate facing new charges for assaulting another inmate at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An inmate at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) is now facing new charges after assaulting another inmate.

On April 4, 2023, Richland County deputies were called to the detention center after a report of a stabbing.

Investigators say a 30-year-old man was found with wounds to his upper body and required treatment at a hospital.

The inmate was released from the hospital and returned to jail.

James White, 24, is being charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in connection to the stabbing.

He is currently awaiting trial for murder in relation to a December 2021 shooting that left a 45-year-old woman deceased.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.