FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold & rainy conditions on the way for Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for heavy rainfall potential on Saturday, as high temps tumble back around 50 degrees!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

A cold front brings a chance of stray storms and showers for Thursday afternoon, but any shot at severe weather is very low.

High temps cool off for Friday around 70 degrees, with rain showers around as that front stalls over the region.

Temps bottom out on Saturday with highs near 50, as consistent rain continues for the Midlands, averaging an additional 1-2″.

Saturday will be a FIRST ALERT Weather Day due to this rain and unseasonable cold.

Rain lasts into Easter morning, then works to taper off for the afternoon with highs around 60.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Good morning friends! For today, a cold front pushes east into the region and brings more clouds and a chance of spotty showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. The colder air really doesn’t arrive until Friday, so we still get up into the mid 80s.

Friday morning is also very mild with mid 60s, but highs likely don’t surpass 70 degrees. The front stalls over the region with a consistent chance of scattered rain showers. Around 0.5-0.75″ of rain is possible into Friday night.

A wedge scenario sets up with high pressure to our north, bringing colder air into the Midlands. High temps are going to be much cooler around 50, following up lows in the upper mid-40s! A good deal of rain will be around for a FIRST ALERT Weather Day Saturday, totaling up to an additional 1-2″ of rainfall on average.

Easter Sunday has a good shot of showers lasting throughout the morning hours, tapering off into the afternoon. Lows are in the mid-40s, but highs will work back towards the 60 degree mark.

Monday is looking partly cloudy with highs rebounding more towards the mid-60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Warm again with highs in the mid-80s, as some spotty showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening.

Friday: Consistent scattered showers into the day, with cooler highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Saturday: Cold and wet throughout the day with rain potential of 1-2″. Highs only top out around 50 degrees.

Easter Sunday: Morning showers linger, tapering off into the afternoon. Highs work back to near 60 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with a few stray showers. Highs increase to the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Good deal of sun with milder highs in the low 70s.

