Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Richland Co.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Deputies are searching for Charlisa Adams Spigner, she was last seen Wednesday, April 5, on Summit Parkway going to school. There was no clothing description available said detectives.

Investigators believe Spigner may have been illegally picked up by her biological mother who does not have custodial rights.

If you have any information about Charlisa or see her, please call 911 or submit tips to Crimestoppers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.