Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Richland Co.

RCSD is searching for missing 14-year-old Charlisa Adams Spigner.
RCSD is searching for missing 14-year-old Charlisa Adams Spigner.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Deputies are searching for Charlisa Adams Spigner, she was last seen Wednesday, April 5, on Summit Parkway going to school. There was no clothing description available said detectives.

Investigators believe Spigner may have been illegally picked up by her biological mother who does not have custodial rights.

If you have any information about Charlisa or see her, please call 911 or submit tips to Crimestoppers.

