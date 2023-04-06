SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies looking for leads in unsolved Orangeburg County fatal shooting

No arrests have been made at this time.
No arrests have been made at this time.(MGN)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a 2022 unsolved shooting that left 36-year-old Michael Frasier dead.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on October 15, 2022, investigators were called to the then-RMC after staff there reported a gunshot wound victim.

Detectives viewed security footage from the hospital which showed the victim being dropped off by another male who was identified and questioned later.

While detectives were investigating the shooting, hospital staff told detectives the victim had died.

“If you have anything that might possibly help, please give us a call,” the sheriff said. “You may not think it’s important or too remote. But it may be the piece we need to finish this.”

If you have any information on the case, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From L to R) Mugshots of Ashley Brock, Santana Butler, Andrea Walters, Ebony Hilton
GRAPHIC: Four parents arrested after large fight between students, parents at Manning High School
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is investigating what caused an indoor...
Indoor gun range explodes with customers inside
Lexington police need help identifying individual who used debit card to purchase goods at a...
Lexington police need help to identify a person who reportedly used a stolen debit card at a grocery store
William Murray, 37, is charged with two counts of attempted murder.
Richland County man faces attempted murder charges after early morning stabbing
27-year-old Emmanuel Dequan Folk, the girl’s father, faces charges of homicide by child abuse...
Orangeburg father charged in the death of his 6-week-old daughter

Latest News

James White, 24, is being charged in connection to stabbing an inmate in a Richland County jail.
Inmate facing new charges for assaulting another inmate at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Nikki Haley to hold rally in Lexington County
Nikki Haley to hold rally in Lexington County
Synchronous Fireflies light up the forest at dusk.
Lottery opens to see synchronous fireflies in SC
RCSD is searching for missing 14-year-old Charlisa Adams Spigner.
Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Richland Co.
Soda City Live: SOMCZ Magazine brings visibility to small businesses
Soda City Live: SOMCZ Magazine brings visibility to small businesses