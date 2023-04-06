SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia man sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking

Ricky Rogers McField, who plead guilty for trafficking cocaine, conspiracy, and furnishing contraband.
Mugshot of Ricky Rogers McField, who plead guilty for trafficking cocaine, conspiracy, and...
Mugshot of Ricky Rogers McField, who plead guilty for trafficking cocaine, conspiracy, and furnishing contraband.(State of South Carolina)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking drugs into the Lexington County Detention Center said Solicitor Rick Hubbard.

Officials said 39-year-old Ricky Rogers McField plead guilty to trafficking cocaine, conspiracy, and furnishing contraband into the Lexington County Detention Center on March 27.

A press release read that on May 25, 2022, while McField was out on bond for multiple Richland County offenses including illicit narcotics and weapons, the South Carolina Highway Patrol conducted a license checkpoint on North Lake Drive in Lexington County.

McField was driving while his license was under suspension at the time, drove through the checkpoint, and was arrested for driving under suspension. Troopers search McField and found a clear plastic baggie containing marijuana in his pants pocket.

Later, while at the Lexington County Detention Center, officers found additional narcotics in McField’s underwear including 21.5 grams of a white powdery substance consistent with cocaine; two small clear baggies with 5.9 grams of a crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine; two small clear baggies with 4.2 grams of a white rock-like substance consistent with crack cocaine; and one clear baggie with 42 dosages of a white pill consistent with Xanax according to officials.

Officers launched a further investigation into McField and discovered a plan by him and one other inmate to bring illegal drugs and other contraband into the jail.

Agents discovered a conversation McField had with a woman, who was not incarcerated, instructing her to get “green” (which is marijuana), “clear” (which is methamphetamine) and other contraband items.

The investigation by officers also revealed McField had a conversation with a woman who was not incarcerated, instructing her to get “green” (marijuana), “clear”(methamphetamine), and other contraband items.

The same woman then bought the drugs, packaged them in a black bag, and gave the bag to another person who drove a U-Haul truck to the jail and tossed the black bag with the drugs in it over the fence of the jail according to the investigation.

Other inmates would get the drugs from the black bag and immediately brought the bag to McField in his room at the detention center said officers.

McField has pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine, conspiracy, and furnishing contraband into the Lexington County Detention Center.

Circuit Court Judge Debra R. McCaslin accepted the guilty plea and sentenced McField to fifteen (15) years for trafficking cocaine, five (5) years for conspiracy, and ten (10) years for furnishing contraband into the Lexington County Detention Center.

McField has been transported to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to serve his prison sentence.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From L to R) Mugshots of Ashley Brock, Santana Butler, Andrea Walters, Ebony Hilton
GRAPHIC: Four parents arrested after large fight between students, parents at Manning High School
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is investigating what caused an indoor...
Indoor gun range explodes with customers inside
Lexington police need help identifying individual who used debit card to purchase goods at a...
Lexington police need help to identify a person who reportedly used a stolen debit card at a grocery store
William Murray, 37, is charged with two counts of attempted murder.
Richland County man faces attempted murder charges after early morning stabbing
27-year-old Emmanuel Dequan Folk, the girl’s father, faces charges of homicide by child abuse...
Orangeburg father charged in the death of his 6-week-old daughter

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold & rainy conditions on the way for Saturday
U.S. Coast Guard awards scholarship to SC State student
U.S. Coast Guard awards South Carolina State University student $178,000 scholarship
CRFD & LCFD Joint New Automatic Aid Agreement for Fire Service
Lexington Fire Service and Columbia-Richland Fire Department sign agreement on cooperation
Richland County logo
Positions open in Richland County boards