Columbia man sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking drugs into the Lexington County Detention Center said Solicitor Rick Hubbard.

Officials said 39-year-old Ricky Rogers McField plead guilty to trafficking cocaine, conspiracy, and furnishing contraband into the Lexington County Detention Center on March 27.

A press release read that on May 25, 2022, while McField was out on bond for multiple Richland County offenses including illicit narcotics and weapons, the South Carolina Highway Patrol conducted a license checkpoint on North Lake Drive in Lexington County.

McField was driving while his license was under suspension at the time, drove through the checkpoint, and was arrested for driving under suspension. Troopers search McField and found a clear plastic baggie containing marijuana in his pants pocket.

Later, while at the Lexington County Detention Center, officers found additional narcotics in McField’s underwear including 21.5 grams of a white powdery substance consistent with cocaine; two small clear baggies with 5.9 grams of a crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine; two small clear baggies with 4.2 grams of a white rock-like substance consistent with crack cocaine; and one clear baggie with 42 dosages of a white pill consistent with Xanax according to officials.

Officers launched a further investigation into McField and discovered a plan by him and one other inmate to bring illegal drugs and other contraband into the jail.

Agents discovered a conversation McField had with a woman, who was not incarcerated, instructing her to get “green” (which is marijuana), “clear” (which is methamphetamine) and other contraband items.

The same woman then bought the drugs, packaged them in a black bag, and gave the bag to another person who drove a U-Haul truck to the jail and tossed the black bag with the drugs in it over the fence of the jail according to the investigation.

Other inmates would get the drugs from the black bag and immediately brought the bag to McField in his room at the detention center said officers.

Circuit Court Judge Debra R. McCaslin accepted the guilty plea and sentenced McField to fifteen (15) years for trafficking cocaine, five (5) years for conspiracy, and ten (10) years for furnishing contraband into the Lexington County Detention Center.

McField has been transported to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to serve his prison sentence.

