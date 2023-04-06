Several people rescued as Columbia firefighters fight apartment complex fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire at Whispering Pines Apartments after a fire tore through the building this evening.

According to officials, around 6:45 p.m. they received a report of a fire on Greenlawn Drive.

Firefighters were met with smoke and heavy fire when they arrived at the scene.

Cola-Fire fighters respond to fire at Columbia apartment complex. (Columbia-Richland Fire Department)

The fire was put out and three people were rescued from the building.

Two tenants were taken to a nearby hospital by Richland County EMS and another tenant was treated at the scene.

Investigators say 8 units in the apartment building were all left damaged and 12 people are left displaced.

Officials have begun an investigation into the cause of the fire.

RIGHT NOW: Our 2nd Shift crews are still on scene at Whispering Pines Apartments after fire tore through a building here earlier this evening.



Firefighters were called out to the scene off of Greenlawn Drive shortly before 6:45 p.m. pic.twitter.com/SlB4m6O6Oj — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) April 6, 2023

