SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Several people rescued as Columbia firefighters fight apartment complex fire

Cola-Fire fighters respond to fire at Columbia apartment complex.
Cola-Fire fighters respond to fire at Columbia apartment complex.(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire at Whispering Pines Apartments after a fire tore through the building this evening.

According to officials, around 6:45 p.m. they received a report of a fire on Greenlawn Drive.

Firefighters were met with smoke and heavy fire when they arrived at the scene.

Cola-Fire fighters respond to fire at Columbia apartment complex.
Cola-Fire fighters respond to fire at Columbia apartment complex.(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)

The fire was put out and three people were rescued from the building.

Two tenants were taken to a nearby hospital by Richland County EMS and another tenant was treated at the scene.

Investigators say 8 units in the apartment building were all left damaged and 12 people are left displaced.

Officials have begun an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is investigating what caused an indoor...
Indoor gun range explodes with customers inside
Kilo Charlie
Explosion closes Lexington County gun range
27-year-old Emmanuel Dequan Folk, the girl’s father, faces charges of homicide by child abuse...
Orangeburg father charged in the death of his 6-week-old daughter
Lexington police need help identifying individual who used debit card to purchase goods at a...
Lexington police need help to identify a person who reportedly used a stolen debit card at a grocery store
Workers want safer working environments
Multi-city strike in the south, Columbia workers file civil rights complaint

Latest News

Columbia City Council pass rental ordinance
Columbia passes city ordinance targeting short-term rental property
Curtis Eddie Smith was released from the Lexington County Detention Center Wednesday, two days...
Accused Murdaugh conspirator Curtis Smith released from jail
Four parents charged after fight at Manning school
Four parents charged after fight at Manning school
Some South Carolina police chiefs oppose constitutional carry
Some South Carolina police chiefs oppose constitutional carry