SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Clarendon Co. deputies ask for the public’s help locating missing teenagers

Clarendon County deputies are asking for the public's help with finding the missing teens.
Clarendon County deputies are asking for the public's help with finding the missing teens.(Clarendon County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing teens.

Deputies said 15-year-old Marihya Robinson and 14-year-old Kaleigh Moore went missing from the Turbeville Children’s Home on April 4, 2023, around 12:30 a.m.

Robinson is 5 feet tall with blonde hair and shoulder-length hair while Moore is 5 feet tall with black hair.

Investigators believe the teens are together.

Deputies ask that anyone with information on where the teens might be located contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From L to R) Mugshots of Ashley Brock, Santana Butler, Andrea Walters, Ebony Hilton
GRAPHIC: Four parents arrested after large fight between students, parents at Manning High School
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is investigating what caused an indoor...
Indoor gun range explodes with customers inside
Lexington police need help identifying individual who used debit card to purchase goods at a...
Lexington police need help to identify a person who reportedly used a stolen debit card at a grocery store
William Murray, 37, is charged with two counts of attempted murder.
Richland County man faces attempted murder charges after early morning stabbing
27-year-old Emmanuel Dequan Folk, the girl’s father, faces charges of homicide by child abuse...
Orangeburg father charged in the death of his 6-week-old daughter

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold & Wet Saturday
Boaters in Lake Murray in an undated photo.
Bill to strengthen boater education requirement advancing at SC State House
Bill would strengthen SC boating laws
Bill would strengthen SC boating laws
James White, 24, is being charged in connection to stabbing an inmate in a Richland County jail.
Inmate facing new charges for assaulting another inmate at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center