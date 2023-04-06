Clarendon Co. deputies ask for the public’s help locating missing teenagers

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing teens.

Deputies said 15-year-old Marihya Robinson and 14-year-old Kaleigh Moore went missing from the Turbeville Children’s Home on April 4, 2023, around 12:30 a.m.

Robinson is 5 feet tall with blonde hair and shoulder-length hair while Moore is 5 feet tall with black hair.

Investigators believe the teens are together.

Deputies ask that anyone with information on where the teens might be located contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414.

