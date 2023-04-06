SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Carowinds unveils new aviation-themed area ‘Aeronautica Landing’

The immersive aviation-themed area is part of Carowinds’ 50th-anniversary celebration.
It's part of the park's 50-anniversary celebration in 2023.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/QC Life) - This week we’ve enjoyed a beautiful stretch of weather, making it the perfect time to head over to Carowinds to enjoy some rides.

We told you a few months ago about the popular theme park getting some new rides.

Well, now the Aeronautica Landing, a tribute to the Carolinas’ spirit of invention, exploration and aviation, is opening for the season

The immersive aviation-themed area - featuring new rides and new dining venues - is part of Carowinds’ 50th-anniversary celebration. It was officially unveiled on Thursday.

We told you a few months ago about the popular theme park getting some new rides.

This has been in the works for months, breaking ground in January. To create Aeronautica Landing, developers did have to get rid of two rides.

However, Carowinds wanted to change things up and add this new attraction.

“Aeronautica Landing is kind of our first birthday present to the park as we celebrate those 50 years,” Brian Oerding, assistant general manager at Carowinds, said. “It brings the spirit of creativity, innovation, and flight, which was born right here in the Carolinas.”

The park wanted to make the unveiling extra special, welcoming back Jim Henderson, Carowinds’ first guest from March of 1973.

“It’s unrecognizable,” Henderson said. “Carowinds has progressed more than I have in 50 years. In fact, I wasn’t 50 at the time. I was 11 years old; now I’m 61 and it’s very different.”

They're part of Aeronautica Landing, which just opened to the public.
A new section of themed rides has opened up at Carowinds as the park celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From L to R) Mugshots of Ashley Brock, Santana Butler, Andrea Walters, Ebony Hilton
GRAPHIC: Four parents arrested after large fight between students, parents at Manning High School
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is investigating what caused an indoor...
Indoor gun range explodes with customers inside
Lexington police need help identifying individual who used debit card to purchase goods at a...
Lexington police need help to identify a person who reportedly used a stolen debit card at a grocery store
William Murray, 37, is charged with two counts of attempted murder.
Richland County man faces attempted murder charges after early morning stabbing
27-year-old Emmanuel Dequan Folk, the girl’s father, faces charges of homicide by child abuse...
Orangeburg father charged in the death of his 6-week-old daughter