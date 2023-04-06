SkyView
Business growth on the rise in Columbia

By Ty Wilson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New businesses have been opening around Columbia. A lot of people are crediting the Mayor and city officials.

Mayor Daniel Rickenmann says in the past 12 months more than eleven hundred business licenses have been issued.

Cutting through red tape, changing some rules, and saving business owners some money seems to be working.

Ambrosio Taverna is one of the hottest restaurants and bars around, serving great Greek food and amazing drinks. The restaurant opened in October 2022. Marc Fisher credits the city for helping the business open.

Marc Fisher the Director of Operations at Ambrosia Taverna says, “So the Mayor Daniel Rickenmann came from the business world. He’s not a politician in my opinion. So he understands exactly where we are opening a business trying to make it successful, doing all the things we need to do and that’s huge.”

The mayor says streamlining the business license process, adding inspectors, getting rid of landscaping and parking requirements, and getting rid of some other fees is working.

He says 11 hundred business licenses have been issued.

Daniel Rickenmann, Mayor of the City of Columbia says “Some businesses are home-based. Some are real estate. It’s a blend, it’s not all brick and mortar. The fact people incubate and all the ribbon cuttings we have and some have grown from that. They started from their homes, they went to Soda City now they have brick and mortars.

At Ambrosia, forty people are on the payroll.

