6-year-old dies, sister in critical condition after Columbia area apartment fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office reported an unattended 6-year-old boy, Nathan Archie, died after a Columbia area apartment fire. His 9-year-old sister is in critical condition, according to Coroner Naida Rutherford.

Columbia-Richland Fire Department Chief Audrey Jenkins said there was significant damage done to the Whispering Pines apartment complex. The cause of the fire was a device plugged into an outlet behind the couch in a living room of an apartment according to Jenkins.

Chief Jenkins added 12 people were displaced due to the fire and the cost of what was damaged in the fire is still being determined.

There are eight apartments in the building, but only seven were occupied. The Red Cross is helping all of the displaced tenants.

Chief Jenkins stated, “I’m not sure if the smoke alarms were activated or not, or rather, they work. I don’t think we heard any smoke alarms. So that’s kind of one thing we are looking in as well.”

Previous coverage:

Columbia-Richland Fire Department and Richland County Coroner’s Office are holding a joint press conference on the Whispering Pines apartment fire.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to the fire on Greenlawn Drive around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

Firefighters said several people had to be rescued.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

You can watch the press conference here or on our YouTube page.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.