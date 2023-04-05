SkyView
Woman shot in Orangeburg while helping couple move out apartment

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was shot while helping a couple...
According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was shot while helping a couple move out of an Orangeburg apartment on April 3.(MGN)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was shot while helping a couple move out of an Orangeburg apartment on April 3.

According to witnesses at the scene, the woman was with a group of people who came from Charleston to help some friends move.

Witnesses say once they arrived at the home in Orangeburg, they heard a gunshot and left the scene.

The group told deputies when they stopped they realized the victim was shot and called the ambulance.

Investigators say the woman died at the scene and her body will be autopsied tomorrow.

