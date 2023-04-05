Woman shot in Orangeburg while helping couple move out apartment

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was shot while helping a couple move out of an Orangeburg apartment on April 3.

According to witnesses at the scene, the woman was with a group of people who came from Charleston to help some friends move.

Witnesses say once they arrived at the home in Orangeburg, they heard a gunshot and left the scene.

The group told deputies when they stopped they realized the victim was shot and called the ambulance.

Investigators say the woman died at the scene and her body will be autopsied tomorrow.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.