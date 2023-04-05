Two men arrested after allegedly attempting to cash counterfeit check

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been arrested after Kershaw County deputies were called to a Lugoff business on Tuesday, April 4.

Deputies say the suspects are accused of attempting to cash a counterfeit/forged check.

Kershaw County K-9 assist with the arrest of two suspects on April 4, 2023. (Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Zachery Harrison (30) of West Virginia and Cedric Reid (34) of New York were arrested and taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center.

