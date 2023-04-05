SkyView
Two men arrested after allegedly attempting to cash counterfeit check

Cedric Reid (left) and Zachery Harrison (right) are accused of attempting to forge a check.
Cedric Reid (left) and Zachery Harrison (right) are accused of attempting to forge a check.(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been arrested after Kershaw County deputies were called to a Lugoff business on Tuesday, April 4.

Deputies say the suspects are accused of attempting to cash a counterfeit/forged check.

Kershaw County K-9 assist with the arrest of two suspects on April 4, 2023.
Kershaw County K-9 assist with the arrest of two suspects on April 4, 2023.(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Zachery Harrison (30) of West Virginia and Cedric Reid (34) of New York were arrested and taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

