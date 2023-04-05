SkyView
Traffic alert: Road closures after train and tractor-trailer collision in Chapin

Collision Alert
Collision Alert(MGN)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The County of Lexington is reporting a collision between a train and a tractor-trailer has caused road closures in an area of Chapin.

Administrators say the area of Chapin Road between Sid Bickley Road and Primrose Lane has been shut down. Emergency crews are responding to the scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

