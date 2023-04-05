“This event has changed my whole life”: Richland County woman held hostage in 2020 speaks out during suspect’s bond hearing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of shooting at deputies and holding a woman hostage plead guilty during a bond hearing earlier this morning.

Michael Jayvone Dennis, 25, pleaded guilty to several charges including aggravated assault, attempted murder, and kidnapping.

Jennifer Curry Cobbs is the woman that Dennis held hostage in November 2020. She broke down to the judge while pleading that Michael Dennis not be let back out on the streets.

“This event changed my whole life.”

Jennifer Curry Cobbs is referring to the moments leading up to her being held hostage at gunpoint by 25-year-old Michael Jayvone Dennis.

Video from the courtroom shows Jennifer Curry Cobbs being consoled while telling the courtroom why Dennis should remain behind bars.

She said, “It just changed my whole life, my whole entire life has changed he’s messed my whole entire life up and he just gets 25 years? That’s it? What am I gone do for the rest of my life?”

Curry Cobb says she watched as her husband wrestled with Dennis with a gun still in his hand. While her husband was not shot, he died five days later in a car crash. She believes it was a result of PTSD from this day.

Curry said, “We couldn’t sleep. I’ve been up for two years and five months and I have not slept yet.”

Investigators say this all started with Richland County deputies responding to a domestic violence call at a home on Hileah Drive. When arriving, Deputy Josiah McComb was met with gunfire coming from inside the home. Deputy McComb shot back hitting Dennis in the arm before he fled to Curry Cobb’s home taking her hostage. WIS spoke with Deputy McComb after the hearing on Wednesday.

“A lot of time and preparation went into that. I think a lot of times in high-intensity situations like that you fall back on whatever you’ve been training as the sheriff said you fall back on what you’ve learned and I think the department does a great job at training.”

Wednesday Dennis’ public defender entered a guilty plea to all charges. He can be seen in the courtroom with an Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center jumpsuit on holding his head down as the solicitor read off a lengthy list of prior charges. Some of them included kidnapping and assault before the incident in 2020. Sheriff Leon Lott says this is another example of how catch and release puts the entire community in danger.

“When they get out they’re going to do the same thing. No doubt that if he gets out he’ll go right back to doing the same thing. That’s the life that he chose. Not the life that was given to him, he chose to live like this he chose to shoot at my deputy. These are decisions he made,” said Sheriff Lott.

Sentencing for Dennis was deferred to a later date, but right now he faces 25 years in prison.

