Students and volunteers come together for a day of service around greater Columbia

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About 1,000 students and community volunteers came together for a day of service around greater Columbia on Wednesday, according to Columbia International University (CIU).

The students of CIU, Benedict College, and Columbia College teamed up for RAMServe or “Renewal Around the Midlands.”

After an opening rally at Benedict College’s Charles W. Johnson Stadium, CIU said the volunteers went out to various activities in the area which included the Salvation Army of the Victory Ranch in Eastover and a number of community block clean-ups in the Burton Heights area of Standish Street.

RAMServe is part of the month-long “Clean-Up Columbia” effort initiated by Mayor Daniel Rickenmann.

