South Carolina’s Zia Cooke declares for the WNBA draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina guard Zia Cooke has declared for the 2023 WNBA draft.

The Ohio native made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday.

“Thank you to the FAMS, Coach Staley, and everyone who has supported me. I’m excited for what’s ahead as I enter the 2023 WNBA Draft,” said Cooke on social media.

Thank you to the FAMS, Coach Staley, and everyone who has supported me. I’m excited for what’s ahead as I enter the 2023 WNBA Draft!!! #forevertothee pic.twitter.com/AYbEqWVzeu — Zia Cooke (@zia_cooke) April 4, 2023

Cooke has averaged 15 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist per game for the 2022-2023 season.

This year, Cooke was named the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year.

In less than a week, three other Gamecock women -- Aliyah Boston, Laeticia Amihere and Brea Beal -- also announced they will be declaring for the 2023 WNBA draft.

