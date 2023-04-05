South Carolina proclaims April as Month of the Military Child

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The state of South Carolina proclaims the month of April as the Month of the Military Child to honor the contributions and sacrifices military children make in support of their parents’ military service.

Governor Henry McMaster, South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA), and school district leaders from around the state gathered at the State House to sign the proclamation on Wednesday.

A media advisory from the state says they’re, “continuing the national effort to ensure military-connected children are given the academic and social-emotional support needed when relocating to schools in the Palmetto State.”

One of the ways state leaders are doing this is by also emphasizing the role of Purple Star Schools around the state in partnership with the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC).

To obtain a Purple Star School designation, schools have to commit to specific measures to support military-connected children as they move between different schools.

The 10 Purple Star School Districts in South Carolina are Aiken County, Richland 2, Kershaw County, Sumter County, Richland 1, Charleston County, Berkeley County, Edgefield County, Beaufort County, and Anderson 1.

A military-connected child can expect to move six to nine times during their K-12 educational career with about 200,000 students moving to new schools in any given year, according to the media advisory.

The advisory also states transitions due to their parent’s change in duty station create challenges since schools often have differing cultures, curricula, standards, course offerings, schedules and graduation requirements, which have the potential to impact military readiness by reducing the retention of service members.

You can read the full proclamation here:

