SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina proclaims April as Month of the Military Child

The state of South Carolina proclaims the month of April as the Month of the Military Child.
The state of South Carolina proclaims the month of April as the Month of the Military Child.(Live 5)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The state of South Carolina proclaims the month of April as the Month of the Military Child to honor the contributions and sacrifices military children make in support of their parents’ military service.

Governor Henry McMaster, South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA), and school district leaders from around the state gathered at the State House to sign the proclamation on Wednesday.

A media advisory from the state says they’re, “continuing the national effort to ensure military-connected children are given the academic and social-emotional support needed when relocating to schools in the Palmetto State.”

One of the ways state leaders are doing this is by also emphasizing the role of Purple Star Schools around the state in partnership with the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC).

To obtain a Purple Star School designation, schools have to commit to specific measures to support military-connected children as they move between different schools.

The 10 Purple Star School Districts in South Carolina are Aiken County, Richland 2, Kershaw County, Sumter County, Richland 1, Charleston County, Berkeley County, Edgefield County, Beaufort County, and Anderson 1.

A military-connected child can expect to move six to nine times during their K-12 educational career with about 200,000 students moving to new schools in any given year, according to the media advisory.

The advisory also states transitions due to their parent’s change in duty station create challenges since schools often have differing cultures, curricula, standards, course offerings, schedules and graduation requirements, which have the potential to impact military readiness by reducing the retention of service members.

You can read the full proclamation here:

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kilo Charlie
Explosion closes Lexington County gun range
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is investigating what caused an indoor...
Indoor gun range explodes with customers inside
Workers want safer working environments
Multi-city strike in the south, Columbia workers file civil rights complaint
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
A South Carolina judge has reinstated bond for Curtis “Eddie” Smith, an alleged accomplice of...
Curtis Smith, alleged accomplice of Alex Murdaugh, released from jail after judge reinstates his bond

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., speaks during the Democratic National Committee Winter...
Clyburn backs ex-staffer to lead South Carolina Democrats
Lexington police need help identifying individual who used debit card to purchase goods at a...
Lexington police need help to identify a person who reportedly used a stolen debit card at a grocery store
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmth spikes today, takes a huge tumble towards the weekend with rain
Gun and bullets found in the student's backpack, according to deputies.
Metal Detector Stops Student With A Gun At Richland Northeast High School