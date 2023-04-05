Soda City Live: Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken Tour with Stop in Newberry

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - American Idol is currently in their 21st season.

19 seasons ago-American Idol featured season 2 Legends runner-up Clay Aiken and Idol Winner Ruben Studdard, just two of the breakout stars from the show.

They have gone on to have success in the music industry and now the pair are teaming up for a joint tour entitled “Twenty: The Tour”.

One of their stops includes the New Berry Opera House in Newberry South Carolina Sunday, April 16th at 7 p.m.

For a complete look at dates and locations, click here.

https://www.rubenandclay.com/

