Soda City Live: Columbia Classical Ballet Host Annual LifeChance Gala for the Stars

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Classical Ballet is gearing up to host their Annual Lifechance Gala for the stars.

Proceeds from the performance go towards the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The event will take place Saturday, April 8th at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

