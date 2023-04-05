Soda City Live: Columbia Classical Ballet Host Annual LifeChance Gala for the Stars

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Classical Ballet is gearing up to host their Annual Lifechance Gala for the stars.

Proceeds from the performance go towards the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The event will take place Saturday, April 8th at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, click here.

