Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks on Donald Trump indictment

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is expected to speak about the indictment of former President Trump.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is expected to speak about the indictment of former President Trump.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is expected to speak about the indictment of former President Trump.

The press conference is set to start at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Republican Party Headquarters.

Watch our livestream here on our YouTube page.

Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks on Donald Trump indictment.

