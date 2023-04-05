Richland County man faces attempted murder charges after early morning stabbing

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County man is facing attempted murder charges after an early morning stabbing.

Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) were dispatched to an apartment complex near Connie Drive and Mulkerrin Drive shortly after 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a press release from RCSD, witnesses told deputies they saw a woman running and yelling that her 4-year-old child was stabbed.

William Murray, 37, is charged with two counts of attempted murder. (Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD))

The press release said investigators learned William Murray, 37, became angry for an unknown reason, took a knife from the kitchen, and stabbed the woman and the child multiple times.

The woman was able to run with the child to the neighbors, who called for help, RCSD states in the release.

Deputies added the woman and her child were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries, which include multiple stab wounds to the upper body, and the child requires a piece of metal from the knife to be removed surgically, RCSD states.

Other responding deputies apprehended Murray while walking down the street, according to RCSD.

RCSD said he was taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released before being booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Murray is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

