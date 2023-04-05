SkyView
Man missing in Orangeburg found safe by police

57-year-old found safe by police.
57-year-old found safe by police.(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety reports 57-year-old Larry Carl Jones has been found safe.

Previous coverage

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking the public for help in searching for a missing man.

57-year-old Larry Carl Jones was last seen at the Orangeburg Inn room 309 around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4. Jones weighs 140 pounds with hazel eyes, white hair, and a goatee. He also wears glasses according to police.

Jones was last seen wearing a gray University of South Carolina hat, denim jacket, dark-colored shirt, and jeans.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety through the Tips411 app or by calling 803-534-2812. You can also provide tips to Crimestoppoers of the Midlands at 888-274-6372.

