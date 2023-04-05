Police need you help finding man missing in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking the public for help in searching for a missing man.

57-year-old Larry Carl Jones was last seen at the Orangeburg Inn room 309 around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4. Jones weighs 140 pounds with hazel eyes, white hair, and a goatee. He also wears glasses according to police.

Jones was last seen wearing a gray University of South Carolina hat, denim jacket, dark-colored shirt, and jeans.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety through the Tips411 app or by calling 803-534-2812. You can also provide tips to Crimestoppoers of the Midlands at 888-274-6372.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.