Police need you help finding man missing in Orangeburg

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking the public for help in searching for a missing man.

57-year-old Larry Carl Jones was last seen at the Orangeburg Inn room 309 around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4. Jones weighs 140 pounds with hazel eyes, white hair, and a goatee. He also wears glasses according to police.

Jones was last seen wearing a gray University of South Carolina hat, denim jacket, dark-colored shirt, and jeans.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety through the Tips411 app or by calling 803-534-2812. You can also provide tips to Crimestoppoers of the Midlands at 888-274-6372.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

