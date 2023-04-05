SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police: Naked man steals school bus with dead deer in back, leads officers on chase

Tony Saunders had a dead deer in the back of the bus, explaining he planned to take it home to...
Tony Saunders had a dead deer in the back of the bus, explaining he planned to take it home to use as fertilizer for his garden, police said.(Carroll Township Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A man in Pennsylvania was arrested and charged after police said he led officers on a chase in a stolen school bus.

Officers with the Carroll Township Police Department spotted the school bus, which was reported stolen Tuesday morning, driving through the parking lot of a Giant Foods and Rite Aid.

Authorities said the lights on the bus were intermittently turning on and off.

According to police, the officers caught up to the school bus and tried to pull it over, but the driver immediately pulled away.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Tony Saunders, nearly flipped the bus over and eventually drove into a neighborhood where he got out of the vehicle and started running through a wooded area.

Police said Saunders stripped his clothes off as he was running and was arrested naked.

According to police, Saunders admitted to taking the bus earlier in the day after crashing a BMW.

He said he had put a dead deer in the back of the bus, explaining he planned to take it home to use as fertilizer for his garden.

Saunders was charged with fleeing an officer, stolen property, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kilo Charlie
Explosion closes Lexington County gun range
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is investigating what caused an indoor...
Indoor gun range explodes with customers inside
27-year-old Emmanuel Dequan Folk, the girl’s father, faces charges of homicide by child abuse...
Orangeburg father charged in the death of his 6-week-old daughter
Workers want safer working environments
Multi-city strike in the south, Columbia workers file civil rights complaint
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Biden to visit Ireland, mark Good Friday accord anniversary
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, crosses for members of the Holcombe family are part...
DOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144M
Families mourn outside a day care center in Brazil after a man killed four children inside.
Man kills 4 children, injures 5 at day care center in Brazil
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin executive, slain at 43
Reginald MacLaren was formally charged Monday morning with two counts of first-degree murder,...
81-year-old accused of killing wife and daughter with ax charged with murder