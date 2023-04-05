SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

PETA grills ‘lifelike baby’ in Easter protest

Activists with the animal rights advocacy group PETA were in downtown Charleston Wednesday to protest ahead of Easter.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Activists with the animal rights advocacy group PETA were in downtown Charleston Wednesday to protest ahead of Easter.

Wednesday’s demonstration included someone grilling up a “lifelike baby” near the Charleston City Hall. They say the demonstration is intended to compare eating animal food products to eating a human child in an effort to encourage veganism and “compassion” for animals.

One activist says animal products that are usually eaten around Easter are often slaughtered at a very young age.

“So, the thought of grilling and eating human babies is repulsive. There’s no rational reason to grill babies from different species,” Wendy Fernandez, Junior Campaigner with PETA said. “When it comes to their capacity to suffer and feel pain and fear... pigs, lambs and chickens are no different from human babies. The chickens bred and killed for meat are killed at six weeks of age. Pig and lambs just six months of age.”

PETA says babies don’t belong on the barbecue whether that baby is a piglet, a lamb or any other beings.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kilo Charlie
Explosion closes Lexington County gun range
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is investigating what caused an indoor...
Indoor gun range explodes with customers inside
27-year-old Emmanuel Dequan Folk, the girl’s father, faces charges of homicide by child abuse...
Orangeburg father charged in the death of his 6-week-old daughter
Workers want safer working environments
Multi-city strike in the south, Columbia workers file civil rights complaint
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme