New Jersey man and woman arrested in Kershaw Co. for alleged robbery

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A New Jersey man and a woman have been arrested after allegedly robbing a Lugoff Dollar General store on Highway 1.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KSCO) said they received reports on Tuesday afternoon of a suspect, wearing a mask who jumped over the counter and took cash out of the register while it was open for a transaction.

Deputies said no weapon was used and nobody inside the store was injured.

Surveillance video from a nearby establishment showed the suspect later running out of the store to a getaway car.

Deputies said they entered the vehicle’s tag as a felony car in the nationwide system.

The vehicle was located and stopped by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 9 p.m. on Tuesday and KCSO investigators responded after being notified.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Prophecy Rayana Lorreign, the driver of the vehicle.

The passenger, 26-year-old Tommy Pavel Andrew got away but was located and arrested Wednesday morning by the Sumter Police Department, according to investigators.

Deputies said Andrew and Lorreign are suspects in additional robberies in Sumter.

Andrew, who deputies said is wanted in New Jersey, is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center, while Lorreign is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

“We are very thankful for our partnership with both the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Sumter Police Department. These types of partnerships eliminate any jurisdictional restraints in bringing criminals to justice,” said Sheriff Lee Boan.

