Metal Detector Stops Student With A Gun At Richland Northeast High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You can see the 9-millimeter gun, outfitted with a laser scope that authorities found on a student at Richland Northeast High School.

“A student walked through a metal detector with a weapon. An alarm went off deputies did their job and the rest is the sheriff’s office story,” Greg Turchetta, Chief of Communications for Richland District Two.

The 17-year-old student was arrested, and he faces three charges, one of them bringing a weapon onto school property.

Lindsay Agostini, Richland Two School Board Chair said “It is unfortunate students are still bringing guns to school. We ask parents for their support. We ask students if they see something, say something. But, again, I am grateful the student was identified, the weapon was found and there was no incident.”

Richland School District Two officials say they have three metal detectors that they take to different schools three days a week.

Luckily the metal detectors were at Richland Northeast.

“There are two things the pop-up metal detectors do. One catches a weapon. Two deters a weapon, right? So today the detectors caught a weapon. What we don’t know is how many students walked up and saw a long line of students going to school knowing metal detectors are there that day and then turned around and did not bring a weapon to school. Either way that’s the goal,” Turchetta said.

