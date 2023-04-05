Man pleads guilty for taking woman hostage and shooting at deputies in 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of opening fire on a Richland County Sheriff Department deputy’s car in 2020 and holding a woman hostage has pleaded guilty during a bond hearing Wednesday morning.

WIS reporter Ashley Jones was in court where 25-year-old Michael Jayvone Dennis pleaded guilty to all charges including attempted murder, kidnapping and assault.

During the bond hearing, sentencing was deferred to a later date; however, Dennis could be facing 25 years behind bars.

The shooting happened on Nov. 2, 2020, at Hileah Drive.

Deputies said they were called to the address because of a domestic dispute.

When Deputy Josiah McComb got to the scene, Dennis fired firing shots at the deputy’s car according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

McComb, however, was not shot.

Body camera footage shows deputy McComb fired back hitting Dennis in the arm before Dennis ran to a home next door and held a woman hostage who was later identified as Jennifer Curry.

While in court Wednesday, Curry said she had to watch her husband fight to subdue Dennis while handling a gun during the incident.

Curry said her husband died five days after in a car crash. Curry said she believes her husband’s car crash happened as a result of PTSD from the hostage incident.

When asked about the possible time Dennis faces behind bars, Curry said to WIS: “It just changed my whole life my whole entire life has changed he’s messed my whole entire life up and he just gets 25 years? That’s it? What am I gone do for the rest of my life?”

