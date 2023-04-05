Man arrested after alleged domestic violence incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man with second-degree domestic violence Friday, March 24.

Deputies said 38-year-old Dwayne Oliver Crim was arrested after he allegedly struck a victim and then threatened to kill the victim and her children after a verbal argument.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reported the crime allegedly happened on Thursday, March 16.

Crim was transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he was released on a $1,000 surety bond, according to deputies.

