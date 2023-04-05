SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man arrested after alleged domestic violence incident

Deputies said 38-year-old Dwayne Oliver Crim was arrested after he allegedly struck a victim...
Deputies said 38-year-old Dwayne Oliver Crim was arrested after he allegedly struck a victim and then threatened to kill the victim and her children after a verbal argument.(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man with second-degree domestic violence Friday, March 24.

Deputies said 38-year-old Dwayne Oliver Crim was arrested after he allegedly struck a victim and then threatened to kill the victim and her children after a verbal argument.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reported the crime allegedly happened on Thursday, March 16.

Crim was transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he was released on a $1,000 surety bond, according to deputies.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kilo Charlie
Explosion closes Lexington County gun range
Classes canceled at a Richland One elementary school
In-person classes may resume at Pine Grove Elementary School after the building was damaged by flooding
Mugshot of Mitchell Thomas Kirby
Man, three juveniles arrested in connection with Sumter Co. alleged armed robbery
A judge reinstated bond for Curtis Eddie Smith, who was indicted last June on multiple charges...
Judge reinstates bond for man accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh
Mugshot of Sabian Bryant, accused of stabbing another inmate at Alvin S. Glenn.
Additional charges filed against inmate after stabbing at Alvin S. Glenn

Latest News

Gun and bullets found in the student's backpack, according to deputies.
Metal Detector Stops Student With A Gun At Richland Northeast High School
Student brings loaded gun to Richland Northeast
Student brings loaded gun to Richland Northeast
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
27-year-old Emmanuel Dequan Folk, the girl’s father, faces charges of homicide by child abuse...
Orangeburg father charged in the death of his 6-week-old daughter