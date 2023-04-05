SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington police need help to identify a person who reportedly used a stolen debit card at a grocery store

Lexington police searching for individual.
Lexington police need help identifying individual who used debit card to purchase goods at a...
Lexington police need help identifying individual who used debit card to purchase goods at a Food Lion.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who used a stolen debit card at a Midlands grocery store.

Officers say the person allegedly used the victim’s debit card number at the Food Lion on W. Main Street. $59.91 was charged to the victim’s debit card.

If you have any information about this person, please contact Detective Williams at 803-358-1514 or e-mail at amcwilliams@lexsc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kilo Charlie
Explosion closes Lexington County gun range
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is investigating what caused an indoor...
Indoor gun range explodes with customers inside
Workers want safer working environments
Multi-city strike in the south, Columbia workers file civil rights complaint
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
A South Carolina judge has reinstated bond for Curtis “Eddie” Smith, an alleged accomplice of...
Curtis Smith, alleged accomplice of Alex Murdaugh, released from jail after judge reinstates his bond

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., speaks during the Democratic National Committee Winter...
Clyburn backs ex-staffer to lead South Carolina Democrats
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmth spikes today, takes a huge tumble towards the weekend with rain
Gun and bullets found in the student's backpack, according to deputies.
Metal Detector Stops Student With A Gun At Richland Northeast High School
Student brings loaded gun to Richland Northeast
Student brings loaded gun to Richland Northeast