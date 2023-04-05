Lexington police need help to identify a person who reportedly used a stolen debit card at a grocery store

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who used a stolen debit card at a Midlands grocery store.

Officers say the person allegedly used the victim’s debit card number at the Food Lion on W. Main Street. $59.91 was charged to the victim’s debit card.

If you have any information about this person, please contact Detective Williams at 803-358-1514 or e-mail at amcwilliams@lexsc.com.

