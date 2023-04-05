GRAPHIC: Fight between students, leads to fight between parents at a Clarendon County area high school

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies say four adults have been arrested after fighting inside Manning High School on Tuesday.

According to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office Ashley Brock, 30, Santana Butler, 37, Ebony Hilton, 39, and Andrea Walters 35, were charged with public disorderly conduct and transported to the Clarendon County Detention Center.

Five juveniles were petitioned to Family Court through the Department of Juvenile Justice for third-degree assault said deputies.

Investigators say on Tuesday, April 4, a physical altercation happened at the school between two students. Since two students were involved, the parents were called to the school to pick up their children.

Deputies said in addition to the large fight, there were two other fights between juveniles that happened at the high school. The juveniles were separated and transported to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office where petitions to Family Court were completed and submitted to the Department of Juvenile Justice and released to their parents or guardians.

A press release read that before Student Resource Officers and school administration could address the incident with the juveniles, parents began engaging in a physical altercation in the main lobby of the school’s front office.

During the incident, both students and parents had to be separated, detained, and removed from the school according to investigators.

Law enforcement was involved in the incident and has launched an investigation into what caused the altercation to happen.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Clarendon County School District said, “The safety and well-being of the students are the school’s top priority, and violence is not tolerated on school grounds.”

The spokesperson added that the incident does not reflect the values of Manning High School or the Clarendon County School District.

