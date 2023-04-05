FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmth spikes today, takes a huge tumble towards the weekend with rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have very warm temps for Wednesday and Thursday, cooling off with rain in a big way later this week.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Our hottest day of the week will be today, with high temps near 88 degrees, as skies stay partly cloudy.

A cold front brings a chance of spotty storms and showers for Thursday afternoon, but any shot at severe weather is low.

High temps cool off for Friday around 70 degrees, with rain showers around as that front stalls over the region.

Temps bottom out on Saturday with highs in the lower 50s, as consistent rain showers continue for the Midlands.

Rain lasts into Easter morning, then start to taper off for the afternoon with highs around 60.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Happy hump day everyone! We will be very warm for today with highs pushing to the upper 80s as partly cloudy skies remain overhead. Overnight lows will also be very mild, dropping only to the upper 60s into tomorrow morning.

On Thursday a cold front pushes east into the region and brings more clouds and a chance of spotty showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. The colder air doesn’t arrive until Friday, so we still get up into the mid 80s.

Friday morning is also very mild with mid 60s, but highs likely don’t surpass 70 degrees. The front stalls over the region with a consistent chance of rain, around a half an inch to an inch of rain is possible.

A wedge scenario sets up with high pressure to our north, bringing colder air into the Midlands. High temps are going to be much cooler in the low 50s, following up lows in the upper mid-40s! A good deal of rain will likely settle in for our Saturday, so keep an umbrella or heavier rain jacket on your person.

Easter Sunday has a good shot of showers lasting throughout the morning hours, tapering off into the afternoon. Lows are in the mid-40s, but highs will work back towards the 60 degree mark.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Sunshine mixes with some clouds. Warmer highs push to the upper 80s.

Thursday: Warm again with highs in the mid-80s, as some spotty showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening.

Friday: Consistent scattered showers continue on with cooler highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Saturday: Cold and wet throughout the day with lows in the upper mid-40s, as p.m. highs only reach the low 50s.

Easter Sunday: Morning showers Sunday with a 50% chance of some light rain. Temps remain cool with lows in the mid 40s and highs near 60.

Monday: Low 50s in the morning and highs reaching the 70 with a 20% chance of showers.

