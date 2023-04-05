SkyView
Deputy helps pull 8-foot gator from family pool

A deputy in Florida helped remove an 8-foot alligator from a resident's pool.
A deputy in Florida helped remove an 8-foot alligator from a resident's pool.(Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Florida)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities say it’s never a dull day working in Florida.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies found that out firsthand this week.

On Tuesday, Deputy Robert Santiago was called to remove an 8-foot alligator from a family’s swimming pool.

Authorities said a homeowner found the gator trying out their neighbor’s pool that afternoon.

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of the deputy’s reaction while working the call along with a little humor.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote, “I would love to know exactly what Deputy Santiago was thinking. I’m pretty sure it was ‘Oh, hell no. I didn’t sign up for this!’”

The gator was safely removed from the pool. The sheriff congratulated Santiago and a wildlife trapper, Scott Swartley, for their assistance.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

