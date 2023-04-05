SkyView
Darlington Raceway and driver Ross Chastain team up with SCDPS to promote highway safety

Darlington Raceways and driver Ross Chastain team up with SCDPS to promote highway safety
Darlington Raceways and driver Ross Chastain team up with SCDPS to promote highway safety(PRNewswire)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster hosts Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) for a press conference.

It will be held at the Governor’s Mansion at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Darlington Raceway is teaming up with SCDPS with driver Ross Chastain to promote highway safety initiatives.

Watch our livestream here or on our YouTube page.

Darlington Raceways and driver Ross Chastain team up with SCDPS to promote highway safety.

