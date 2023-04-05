Darlington Raceway and driver Ross Chastain team up with SCDPS to promote highway safety

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster hosts Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) for a press conference.

It will be held at the Governor’s Mansion at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Darlington Raceway is teaming up with SCDPS with driver Ross Chastain to promote highway safety initiatives.

Watch our livestream here or on our YouTube page.

