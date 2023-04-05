SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Chicago police send large response to downtown Trump Tower

A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel...
A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel and Tower.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police said SWAT officers responded Wednesday to a domestic incident at the Trump International Hotel and Tower, located in the city’s central Loop near the Chicago River.

The large police presence outside the condo-hotel quickly drew attention from workers and tourists in the busy area.

“At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” Chicago Police media representatives said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kilo Charlie
Explosion closes Lexington County gun range
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is investigating what caused an indoor...
Indoor gun range explodes with customers inside
27-year-old Emmanuel Dequan Folk, the girl’s father, faces charges of homicide by child abuse...
Orangeburg father charged in the death of his 6-week-old daughter
Workers want safer working environments
Multi-city strike in the south, Columbia workers file civil rights complaint
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

A deputy in Florida helped remove an 8-foot alligator from a resident's pool.
Deputy helps pull 8-foot gator from family pool
FILE - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks to the Transportation Research Board...
Cities will get nearly $200M in grants for pipeline upgrades
FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon is pictured on Feb. 10, 2023. On Wednesday, April 5,...
Maryland AG releases report on Catholic Church sexual abuse
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs legislation to repeal the 1931 abortion ban statute, which...
Whitmer strikes 1931 abortion ban from Michigan law
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP...
Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony