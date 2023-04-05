SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Accused Murdaugh conspirator Curtis Smith released from jail

Curtis Eddie Smith was released from the Lexington County Detention Center Wednesday, two days...
Curtis Eddie Smith was released from the Lexington County Detention Center Wednesday, two days after Judge Clifton Newman reinstated his bond.(CLEAR)
By Patrick Phillips and Blair Sabol
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the man accused of conspiring with former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has been released from jail.

Curtis Eddie Smith was released from the Lexington County Detention Center Wednesday, two days after Judge Clifton Newman reinstated his bond, Capt. Adam Myrick confirmed.

Smith was charged with multiple crimes including four counts of money laundering, three counts of forgery, trafficking methamphetamine 10-28 grams, one count of unlawful possession of a schedule II narcotic and possession of marijuana and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

Newman originally set bond in June of last year, but revoked it in August after prosecutors accused Smith of violating his house arrest and misrepresenting how much money he had at a prior bond hearing.

Attorneys told the court at Monday’s hearing in Columbia that Smith had been behind bars for 235 days and had gained approximately 55 pounds while behind bars.

“My sugar’s off the chart, my blood pressure’s off the chart,” Smith said. He also said he has a titanium rod in his back and has not been able to seek treatment for pain for eight months.

Although Smith will now be on house arrest, he’s allowed to leave for church, medical appointments and a few other exceptions. Smith stressed that he needs to work to keep his health in order. Newman says any work-related travel must be approved by the court.

“I think it’s safe to say that he’s certainly had some medical struggles that has made it ongoing and difficult over the last several months that have only gotten worse,” Jarrett Bouchette, Smith’s attorney with The Floyd Law Firm, said. “So, I’ll just leave it at that.”

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said the criminal conspiracy charges allege 437 checks totaling approximately $2.4 million went from Murdaugh to Smith between 2013 and 2021. Murdaugh and Smith were also indicated in an alleged conspiracy to purchase and distribute Oxycodone.

The money laundering charges were in connection to the alleged disposition of the checks while the forgery charges alleged Smith forged the endorsements on some of the checks.

Smith still has to follow the same conditions as when the bond was originally set, such as remaining under house arrest, random drug testing and no contact with any co-defendants or witnesses, amongst others.

“I understand the significance of these cases as a tie-in with Alex Murdaugh,” Smith said. “And I totally understand the importance of the letter of my bond. If I get on my property, ain’t nobody gonna drag me off.”

Smith had been previously arrested and charged in connection with a shooting during Labor Day weekend of 2021, nearly three months after the deadly shootings of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh at the Murdaugh’s rural Colleton County hunting property.

A Hampton County Grand Jury indicted Smith and Murdaugh in what investigators called a failed suicide-for-hire scheme.

Smith was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, conspiracy, assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and false claim for payment.

Investigators alleged Murdaugh, who was indicted for conspiracy, false claim for payment and filing a false police report in the shooting, provided Smith with a gun on Sept. 4, 2021, and directed Smith to shoot him in the head for the purpose of causing Murdaugh’s death and allowing for the payment of a stated “death benefit beneficiary.” Investigators say Murdaugh admitted to agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division that the scheme was to help his surviving son collect a life insurance policy.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kilo Charlie
Explosion closes Lexington County gun range
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is investigating what caused an indoor...
Indoor gun range explodes with customers inside
27-year-old Emmanuel Dequan Folk, the girl’s father, faces charges of homicide by child abuse...
Orangeburg father charged in the death of his 6-week-old daughter
Workers want safer working environments
Multi-city strike in the south, Columbia workers file civil rights complaint
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, left, testifies in a Senate subcommittee hearing on April...
Police chiefs warn SC senators against allowing people to carry guns without training
Man faces 25 years in prison after guilty plea
“This event has changed my whole life”: Richland County woman held hostage in 2020 speaks out during suspect’s bond hearing
Columbia City Council pass rental ordinance
Columbia City Council pass rental ordinance
According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was shot while helping a couple...
Woman shot in Orangeburg while helping couple move out apartment