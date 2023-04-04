SkyView
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office training center renovation underway

Training Center renovations underway in Sumter County.
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office Training Facility is undergoing renovations.
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office Training Facility is undergoing renovations.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Training Center is getting a makeover.

A spokesperson with the Office says renovations for the new Sheriff’s Office Training Center are underway. The renovations are an effort to attain and maintain excellence says the spokesperson.

Classroom and field training is essential for people who have to be ready to put themselves in harm’s way to protect the citizens of Sumter County according to the spokesperson.

The Training Center was originally supposed to be a facility to train correctional officers in Sumter. The facility held numerous training events for other region’s correctional officers in the area. The building was also a polling place during elections.

Additional office spaces, new plumbing, and upgraded technology are being added to the Training Center said officials.

Scott Bell, AIA, Principal of RS Bell Architects, noted that the training facility is part of a larger master plan by the Sheriff’s Office to continue to develop its campus on Main Street. “It was exciting to see the Sheriff’s Office bring this empty building back online with a totally new use,” Bell said.

The Training Center will also be a place to train law enforcement agencies throughout the region due in part to State appropriations and one-time appropriation from the Department of Safety.

Sheriff Dennis is eager to see his deputies move into the fully renovated facility. “Our deputies deserve the best because they give their best for the citizens of Sumter County,” he said.

“These renovations will help us make the most of our Training Center, as well as save us the time and expense of having to travel because we will be able to do much of our training at home,” he added.

Renovation started earlier this year and the Sheriff’s Office hopes to move in during July.

