Sumter Co. man arrested on criminal sexual conduct charges

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County man was arrested on Tuesday, March 28, said deputies.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reports Jonathan Wayne Turner, 53, was arrested after he allegedly ignored the victim’s request to stop and continued to make unwanted sexual advances and physically touch the victim.

Deputies said Turner was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center and released on a $20,000 surety bond.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

