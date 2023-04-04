SkyView
South Carolina’s Laeticia Amihere declares for the WNBA draft

Laeticia Amihere declares for 2023 WNBA draft(Nell Redmond | AP)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Women’s basketball forward Laeticia Amihere has officially declared for the 2023 WNBA draft.

Amihere was a part of the 2019 Gamecocks recruiting class called the “Freshies” alongside Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal, and Olivia Thompson.

She made her announcement on social media Tuesday afternoon:

During her four years at the University of South Carolina, Amihere was a force. She averaged 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 assist per game throughout her tenure as a Gamecock.

Amihere holds the record for most blocks in an NCAA Tournament game with 9 vs. Texas on March 3, 2021.

ESPN’s 2023 WNBA mock draft has Amihere going 12th in the draft to the Minnesota Lynx.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

