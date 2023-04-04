SkyView
Richland Northeast High School student charged after bringing a gun to school

Gun and bullets found in the student's backpack, according to deputies.
Gun and bullets found in the student's backpack, according to deputies.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A male student from Richland Northeast High School was charged with multiple weapon violations for bringing a gun to school Tuesday morning, deputies said.

Deputies said the gun was found in the student’s backpack after he passed through a metal detector before class. The metal detectors are said to be set up randomly at various district schools.

The 17-year-old student was charged with bringing a weapon on school property, unlawful carry of a weapon, and possession of a pistol under 18, said deputies.

The student was booked into the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

