Richland Northeast High School student charged after bringing a gun to school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A male student from Richland Northeast High School was charged with multiple weapon violations for bringing a gun to school Tuesday morning, deputies said.

Deputies said the gun was found in the student’s backpack after he passed through a metal detector before class. The metal detectors are said to be set up randomly at various district schools.

The 17-year-old student was charged with bringing a weapon on school property, unlawful carry of a weapon, and possession of a pistol under 18, said deputies.

The student was booked into the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

